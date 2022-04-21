Anyswap (ANY) Trading Up 6% Over Last Week

Anyswap (ANY) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 20th. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $256.36 million and approximately $266,580.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.75 or 0.00033106 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00046289 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,053.88 or 0.07350829 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00039790 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,461.98 or 0.99800844 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

