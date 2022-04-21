Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Anthem by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,899,000 after purchasing an additional 113,659 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $528.86.

NYSE:ANTM traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $526.36. 24,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,677. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $477.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $446.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $532.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. Anthem’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

