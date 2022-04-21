Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.28

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 1.28 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13.

Anthem has a payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Anthem to earn $32.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Shares of ANTM opened at $529.84 on Thursday. Anthem has a 12-month low of $355.43 and a 12-month high of $532.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $477.39 and its 200 day moving average is $446.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $134.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Anthem will post 28.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $559.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $540.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.43.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

