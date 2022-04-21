Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 52,852 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.05% of Antero Midstream worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,939,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $228,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626,455 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,628,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,199,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $314,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,834 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,593,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,429,000 after purchasing an additional 941,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,892,000. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

AM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $11.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.88.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.92% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $216.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

About Antero Midstream (Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.