AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Trading Down 5%

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.97 and last traded at $23.08. 131,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,581,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.30.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.20 to $24.20 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.24.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.1446 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 69,055 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,699 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 140,903 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulfur. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

