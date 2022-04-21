AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Trading Down 5%

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.97 and last traded at $23.08. 131,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,581,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.30.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.20 to $24.20 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.24.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 69,055 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,699 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 140,903 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile (NYSE:AU)
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulfur. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
