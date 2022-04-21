Anglo American’s (AAUKF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2022

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKFGet Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

AAUKF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital raised Anglo American to a buy rating and set a $3,830.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $3,075.00 price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $2,900.00 price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,943.17.

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at $52.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.35. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $55.61.

Anglo American Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.