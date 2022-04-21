Anglo American’s (AAUKF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

AAUKF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital raised Anglo American to a buy rating and set a $3,830.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $3,075.00 price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $2,900.00 price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,943.17.

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at $52.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.35. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $55.61.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

