Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angion Biomedica from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ANGN opened at $1.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44. Angion Biomedica has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $16.26. The company has a market capitalization of $50.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of -0.87.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica by 275.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Angion Biomedica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Angion Biomedica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Angion Biomedica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Angion Biomedica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 23.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Angion Biomedica
Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor in development as a treatment for fibrotic diseases, primarily in the kidney and lung.
