Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angion Biomedica from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGN opened at $1.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44. Angion Biomedica has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $16.26. The company has a market capitalization of $50.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of -0.87.

Angion Biomedica ( NASDAQ:ANGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $1.17. Angion Biomedica had a negative return on equity of 50.68% and a negative net margin of 192.76%. The company had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Angion Biomedica will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica by 275.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Angion Biomedica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Angion Biomedica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Angion Biomedica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Angion Biomedica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 23.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Angion Biomedica

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor in development as a treatment for fibrotic diseases, primarily in the kidney and lung.

