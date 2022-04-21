AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.020-$0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $310 million-$315 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $313.65 million.
ANGO stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.00. 4,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 0.93. AngioDynamics has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.59.
AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.32 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
In other AngioDynamics news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $142,623.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,069. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in AngioDynamics by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the period. 94.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.
