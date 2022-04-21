Analysts Set Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Price Target at $15.15

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.15.

VLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock remained flat at $$12.88 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 74,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,979. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.10. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $15.10.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,963,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,367,000 after acquiring an additional 621,791 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 224,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 22,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 205,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 31,059 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

