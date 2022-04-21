Analysts Set The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Price Target at $55.67

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

In related news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,873.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Comstock sold 1,500 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $67,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GBX traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,201. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.43. Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $36.19 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The transportation company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 131.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

