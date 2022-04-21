Analysts Set Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) PT at $26.00

Shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Karat Packaging from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Karat Packaging by 262.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Karat Packaging by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $384,000. 20.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karat Packaging stock opened at $19.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.34. Karat Packaging has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $25.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.07 million and a P/E ratio of 17.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average of $19.09.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $91.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.03 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Karat Packaging will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Karat Packaging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.