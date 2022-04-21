Analysts Set Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target at $184.57

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $188.57.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.
In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of JNJ opened at $183.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.02 and a 200-day moving average of $168.23. The company has a market cap of $483.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $185.94.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
