Analysts Set IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target at $55.20

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on IGM Financial from C$62.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Desjardins reduced their target price on IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

OTCMKTS:IGIFF traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.31. 3,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,074. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.73. IGM Financial has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $41.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.4444 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.92%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

