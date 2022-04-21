Analysts Set Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) Target Price at $10.50

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

DOMA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Doma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Doma from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Doma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of DOMA stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,742. Doma has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $10.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43.

Doma ( NYSE:DOMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Doma will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Doma news, Director Mark Ein purchased 332,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $799,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Doma in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Doma by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,274,000 after buying an additional 551,701 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Doma by 429.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 158,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 128,635 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Doma in the fourth quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Doma by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 208,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 110,624 shares in the last quarter. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Doma (Get Rating)

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

