Analysts Set ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) PT at $55.80

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on ALX Oncology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALX Oncology stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.77. 9,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,564. The firm has a market cap of $599.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.75. ALX Oncology has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average is $28.59.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.07. On average, analysts predict that ALX Oncology will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ALX Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.