Analysts Expect WW International, Inc. (NYSE:WW) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect that WW International, Inc. (NYSE:WW – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WW International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.26). WW International posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WW International will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WW International.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WW International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:WW traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.36. 27,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,485. WW International has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $41.13.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

