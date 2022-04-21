Analysts Expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.26 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.34. Virtu Financial reported earnings per share of $2.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $4.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.30.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $125,000,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,732,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,178 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,552,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,799,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,903,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,437,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIRT traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.22. The stock had a trading volume of 35,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,621. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of -0.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.81%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

