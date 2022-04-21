Analysts Expect ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) to post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ClearSign Technologies’ earnings. ClearSign Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.16) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ClearSign Technologies.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 528 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,437. ClearSign Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.47.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 22,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

