Analysts Expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Brokerages expect that CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CACI International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.63 billion and the highest is $1.67 billion. CACI International posted sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CACI International will report full-year sales of $6.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.50 billion to $6.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CACI International.
CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 18.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS.
In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $34,392.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford bought 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $245.92 per share, for a total transaction of $273,217.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CACI International by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 739,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $193,933,000 after purchasing an additional 221,504 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 485.8% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 61,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,204,000 after acquiring an additional 51,267 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 459,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $120,405,000 after acquiring an additional 41,903 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,446,000 after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 4th quarter worth $3,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CACI traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $296.15. 595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,834. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.94. CACI International has a 12-month low of $238.29 and a 12-month high of $313.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $288.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.33.
CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.
