Analysts Expect Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) to Post -$0.20 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Allena Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $963,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 161,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 56,500 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.20. 2,529,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.92. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

