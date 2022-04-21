Analysts Expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $122.75 Million

Equities analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) to post $122.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.85 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $106.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $541.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $512.60 million to $559.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $697.44 million, with estimates ranging from $600.00 million to $778.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.44 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACAD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.41.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $93,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $35,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,067 shares of company stock worth $195,326 over the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

ACAD stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,290. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.44.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.