Analysts Anticipate Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) will announce $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.41. Wheaton Precious Metals reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wheaton Precious Metals.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 62.82%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $56.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Shares of NYSE:WPM traded down $2.85 on Friday, reaching $48.86. 127,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,257. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day moving average of $43.12. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $36.39 and a twelve month high of $51.91. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WPM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,573 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wheaton Precious Metals (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.