Analysts Anticipate TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Analysts expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. TreeHouse Foods reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year sales of $4.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of THS stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -155.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day moving average is $37.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 62.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 4,095.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 133.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 94.9% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

