Analysts Anticipate Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Will Post Earnings of $2.37 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.46. Old Dominion Freight Line posted earnings per share of $1.70 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year earnings of $10.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $11.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $13.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Old Dominion Freight Line.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.42.

ODFL opened at $276.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $296.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.38. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $245.09 and a twelve month high of $373.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 13.50%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 23,803 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.