Analysts Anticipate Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.90 Million

Analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) will announce $36.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.20 million. Kura Sushi USA reported sales of $18.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 99.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full year sales of $137.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $135.50 million to $139.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $185.25 million, with estimates ranging from $184.30 million to $186.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kura Sushi USA.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRUS traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,861. The company has a market cap of $538.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.69 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.56. Kura Sushi USA has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $85.62.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

