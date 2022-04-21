Analysts Anticipate J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.45 Billion

Analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.45 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.73 billion and the lowest is $3.25 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported sales of $2.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full year sales of $14.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.49 billion to $14.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $14.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.76 billion to $15.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.35. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $173.81. The company had a trading volume of 17,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.19 and a 200 day moving average of $193.87. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $155.11 and a 52-week high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

