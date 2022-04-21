Analysts Anticipate Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Will Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fiserv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the highest is $1.41. Fiserv posted earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $6.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

FISV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.04.

Shares of FISV traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.07. 17,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,753,151. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.50 and a 200-day moving average of $102.13. The stock has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.82.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,159,439. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

