Analysts Anticipate Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to Post $1.06 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $1.23. Alibaba Group posted earnings per share of $1.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year earnings of $7.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $8.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BABA. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.75.

NYSE BABA traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.14. 588,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,546,506. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $239.22. The firm has a market cap of $233.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 1,522.3% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 27,690 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 16.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

