AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Director Purchases $11,193.00 in Stock

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG – Get Rating) Director Daniel Richard Mazziota bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $11,193.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 152,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,096.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Daniel Richard Mazziota also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 12th, Daniel Richard Mazziota bought 5,000 shares of AmpliTech Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $13,500.00.

On Thursday, April 7th, Daniel Richard Mazziota bought 5,000 shares of AmpliTech Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $14,000.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Daniel Richard Mazziota bought 5,000 shares of AmpliTech Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000.00.

Shares of AMPG stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.27. AmpliTech Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $6.74.

Separately, Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AmpliTech Group in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPG. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group during the second quarter worth $485,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AmpliTech Group by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 82,408 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AmpliTech Group by 146.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 44,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AmpliTech Group by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. 8.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AmpliTech Group

Amplitech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhance output power and gain in transceiver chains.

