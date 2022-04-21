AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Shares Down 0.5%

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.50 and last traded at $43.53. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.73.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group from €35.00 ($37.63) to €50.00 ($53.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average of $34.96.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. produces and sells engineered specialty metals and mineral products. It also provides vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets. The company operates through three segments, AMG Clean Energy Materials, AMG Critical Materials and AMG Critical Materials Technologies.

