Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,738.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.07. The stock had a trading volume of 427,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,665,789. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $377.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.14 and its 200-day moving average is $71.61.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.35.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

