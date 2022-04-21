Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes $4.63 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $362,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $183.41. 62,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,979,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $185.94.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

