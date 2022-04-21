Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes $3.88 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 61,235 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,880,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 16,733 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 84,680 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 24,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 136,512 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.80. 248,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,833,135. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.78 and a 200-day moving average of $56.58.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.