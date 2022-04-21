Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes $1.26 Million Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWOB. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after buying an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 109,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the period.

VWOB stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.86. 10,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,945. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $66.61 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.64 and a 200-day moving average of $74.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%.

