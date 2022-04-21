Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 7,975 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.1% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TXN traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $181.93. The company had a trading volume of 78,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,137,128. The firm has a market cap of $167.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.29 and a 200-day moving average of $183.42. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $161.04 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.75.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

