Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 25,851 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,851 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Intel by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,548 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,446 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, February 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.61.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,256,031. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.60 and a 200 day moving average of $50.01. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $63.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.