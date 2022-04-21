Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 25,420 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,787,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 25.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 5.0% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

TXG traded down $2.75 on Thursday, hitting $58.83. 16,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,549. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -118.42 and a beta of 1.68. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $208.99.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $143.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. 10x Genomics’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TXG. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.71.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $1,078,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $28,292.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,199 shares of company stock worth $2,790,248. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

