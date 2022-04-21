Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.05% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 732.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $44.69. 507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,274. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.42 and a 200-day moving average of $46.84. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $48.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.262 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%.

