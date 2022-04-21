Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 45,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital One Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.3% in the third quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 83,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 23,005 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,239,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,726.2% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 286,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after buying an additional 279,465 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 382,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $33.80. The company had a trading volume of 48,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,969,280. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.56. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

