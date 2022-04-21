Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 272.9% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.
Shares of S traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.27. The stock had a trading volume of 21,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,590,902. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.30 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.28.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on S. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.69.
In related news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 405,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $14,592,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $2,887,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,684,989 shares of company stock valued at $60,291,229 in the last ninety days.
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States. Its Singularity Platform delivers artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, and cloud workloads, enabling seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
