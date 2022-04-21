Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 272.9% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Shares of S traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.27. The stock had a trading volume of 21,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,590,902. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.30 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.28.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 132.37%. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. Analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on S. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.69.

In related news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 405,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $14,592,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $2,887,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,684,989 shares of company stock valued at $60,291,229 in the last ninety days.

SentinelOne Profile (Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States. Its Singularity Platform delivers artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, and cloud workloads, enabling seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.