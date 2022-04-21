Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

BATS:JPST remained flat at $$50.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 2,627,832 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average of $50.45.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.