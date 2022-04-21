Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New $3.62 Million Investment in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 291,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,364,000 after buying an additional 9,336 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 32,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter.

SCHM traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,020. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.20. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $83.73.

