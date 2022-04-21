Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 3.5% during the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FISV. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.04.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,159,439. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.25. The stock had a trading volume of 17,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.13.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

