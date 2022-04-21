Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,851 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,147 shares of company stock valued at $23,949,067 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.99. 43,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,498,678. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $139.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $74.97 and a 1 year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.91%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

