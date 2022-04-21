Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total transaction of $1,757,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,795 shares of company stock valued at $3,329,690 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $334.45. 7,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,370. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $180.41 and a twelve month high of $333.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCK. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.71.

McKesson Company Profile (Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.