Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Datadog by 88.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 59.6% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG traded down $2.59 on Thursday, hitting $129.03. 18,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,426,669. The company has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1,920.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.54. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $199.68.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $509,850.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,201.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total transaction of $433,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 401,346 shares of company stock valued at $59,771,027. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Datadog from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

