Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $4.94 Million in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,029 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,676,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,944,539,000 after buying an additional 321,182 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,880,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,365,382,000 after acquiring an additional 18,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,656,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,019,459,000 after acquiring an additional 139,427 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,138,465,000 after acquiring an additional 639,285 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $862,328,000 after acquiring an additional 132,468 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW stock traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $255.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,376. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $233.32 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The stock has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.91.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.26.

About Sherwin-Williams (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.