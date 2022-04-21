Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $3.51 Million in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,982 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,506,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $542.99. The company had a trading volume of 28,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,641. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $501.30 and its 200-day moving average is $474.44. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $8,776,840 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.13.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

