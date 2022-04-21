Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $2.80 Million in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,552,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,883,000 after buying an additional 426,296 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,453 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251,806 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,726,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,658,000 after acquiring an additional 738,582 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,884,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,759,000 after acquiring an additional 132,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.31.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $176.83. The stock had a trading volume of 63,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,493,236. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.73 and a 12 month high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

