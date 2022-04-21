Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.35 Million in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 77,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,185,000 after purchasing an additional 144,441 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 13,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of GTO stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $50.50. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,668. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.41 and a 1 year high of $57.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.85.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.